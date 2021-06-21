Memorial ride held in honor of SC teacher killed in hit and run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A memorial bike ride was held Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina in honor of Carli Soukup, an Upstate teacher who was killed in a hit and run earlier in June.

Students, teachers and family members from the community gathered for a moment of silence before riding along a trail to the location where Soukup was hit.

“Nothing can replace my sister, but to know that so many people love her and care about her [it] definitely brings some comfort to me,” said Kenna Millea, Carli’s sister.

Soukup frequently rode along the trail. Her husband, Ryan, recently created a fund in her memory with the proceeds going towards safety improvements along the trail.

Soukup was a teacher for Greenville County Schools. She was 33.