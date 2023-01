BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The New Year is finally here which means a whole new group of the year’s first babies.

Join us in welcoming this new life to the world!

Nolan Gray Swanson was born at Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on January 1, at 11:30 a.m. making this baby the first to be born in Beaufort this year. Nolan is the first child of Autumn Shea and James Patrick Swanson of Beaufort.