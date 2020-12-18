McMasters to quarantine after first lady tests positive

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, greet first lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina First Lady Peggy McMaster received positive results from a routine COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon, the governor’s office announced Friday.

Gov. Henry McMaster was also tested and his results were negative, his office confirmed.

Officials said both will follow public health guidelines for quarantine periods.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” said Gov. McMaster.

“This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials,” he continued.

The first lady is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to identify close contacts. Members of the governor’s staff have been notified and are taking necessary precautions, Gov. McMaster’s office said.

The governor will continue to work from home until his recommended seven-day quarantine period ends.

His office said the McMasters tested negative on Monday prior to attending a Christmas event at the White House on Thursday where they met with Vice President Mike Pence.