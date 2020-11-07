McMaster suspends SC councilman facing child sex crimes

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a Bamberg County councilman after indictments were announced against him for six child sex charges.

The State reports a Bamberg County grand jury indicted Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard on Thursday. Along with the child sex crimes, the grand jury indicted Kinard on a first-degree assault charge. McMaster suspended him on Friday.

South Carolina law allows McMaster to suspend public officials after grand jury indictments for “a crime involving moral turpitude.”

Kinard was first elected to Bamberg County Council in 2012.