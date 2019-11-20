McMaster signs law requiring newborns to be tested for rare genetic disorders

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a new law Tuesday that will require newborns to be tested for rare genetic disorders.

“Dylan’s Law” is named for Dylan Emery, an infant who died last year because of a rare genetic disorder called Krabbe disease.

The new legislation requires doctors to screen all newborns for Krabbe disease and other rare disorders. Officials believe early detection will help save lives.

“This is a big step forward for the state of South Carolina, but this technology, this understanding can be used all over the country,” McMaster said. “So to have this as a part of our regular routine, the testing of newborns, is a good step forward.”

Health officials say there is no cure for Krabbe disease but stem cell transplants given to infants before symptoms appear have been proven to be successful.