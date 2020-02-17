McMaster now the oldest governor South Carolina has ever had

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks with the media after casting votes at a polling station in Columbia, S.C. A small group of state senators are holding a hearing over whether South Carolina should follow the lead of other states and ban nearly all abortions. The bill banning almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around six weeks into pregnancy easily passed the South Carolina House in earlier 2019 and is enthusiastically supported by McMaster. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is now the oldest person to ever hold that office.

McMaster turned 72 years and 262 days old on Thursday, one day older than James Byrnes when he left office in January 1955.

The governor told The Post and Courier becoming governor after a long career that included time as state attorney general, U.S. attorney, lieutenant governor and head of the state Republican party has been a benefit as he learned a lot from different things.

McMaster could serve a lot longer.

If he wins a second term, he would leave office in January 2027 at age 79.