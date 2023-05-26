Gov. McMaster signs Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law on May 25, 2023. Photo courtesy SC Governor’s Press Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — After a judge put a temporary halt to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s new abortion ban, he announced on Twitter that he has filed an emergency motion requesting the S.C. Supreme Court to “resolve this issue quickly.”

The new law banned most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy until the state Supreme Court can review the measure. In less than 24 hours after McMaster signed the bill into a law, Judge Clifton Newman ruled that “The status quo should be maintained until the Supreme Court reviews its decision.”

Other abortion bans throughout the South include Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. In Georgia, it’s allowed only in the first six weeks.

McMaster’s response came just before 5:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.