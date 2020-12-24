COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has extended a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic for another 15 days, stretching into the new year.
McMaster issued the order as he fights mild symptoms from COVID-19.
The governor has issued about 20 orders to extend the state of emergency in half-month increments since March. McMaster has lifted most other restrictions on businesses and gatherings since the spring and has said he will not implement a statewide mask order.
Some state lawmakers want to curb the governor’s power to issue the orders. Senators have proposed a handful of bills for the upcoming January session that would let the legislature have final say over the state of emergency.
LATEST NEWS:
- McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021
- Savannah Fire buys teen new basketball hoop
- President Trump issues new pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former top campaign officials
- Health, local officials address COVID-19 surge in Bulloch Co.
- 12th annual Feed the Hungry Christmas dinner gives families ‘hope on a plate’