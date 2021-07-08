Masks no longer required on SC school buses

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Masks will no longer be required on South Carolina school buses.

The SC Department of Education said that students who ride state-owned school buses will no longer be required to wear masks, according to Greenville County Schools.

SCDE says school buses are now included in the state’s mask prohibition that was adopted by the General Assembly in the 2021-22 Appropriations Bill. Previously, SCDE enforced the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring the use of face coverings on public transportation, including school buses.

However, officials have determined that the state proviso removes the requirement to enforce that order, Greenville County Schools said.

“It is important to note that the use of face coverings by students and staff on school buses and within school facilities remains a recommendation of state and federal public health officials and Proviso 1.108 does not prevent individuals from wearing facial coverings if they choose to do so,” Greenville County Spokesperson Tim Waller said.