Marine struck and killed after stopping to help in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A collision on US-17 near Jenkins road in Beaufort County Friday claims the life of a Marine stopping to help.

According to officials, Erin Rachel Lilleyfogle, 23, had stepped out of her vehicle to help the victims of a car collision when another vehicle struck Lilleyfogle.

No one in the car that struck Lilleyfogle was hurt.

Police have not filed any charges and continue to investigate the incident.

According to the Hilton Head Island Packet, Lilleyfogle was from Colorado Springs, Colorado and was a corporal at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

She was previously awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

