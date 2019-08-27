Many SC residents quit taking medications due to cost increase, AARP report says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – According to AARP, consumers nationwide are having trouble paying for prescription medicine, and South Carolina is no exception.

Data from AARP shows that nearly 30% of South Carolina residents have stopped buying their medications. The cost of insulin and heart disease medicine has increased by nearly $2,000 since 2012.

Though there has been a push to pass a law to allow medicare to negotiate with drug companies to help lower the costs, many people say something needs to be done at a state level first.

“It’s a big deal for South Carolina especially because we have some of the highest rates of diabetes and heart diseases in the country,” Teresa Arnold, South Carolina director for AARP said. “Then when you factor in costs that are far beyond inflation that outstrip anything you can see in any other market, that’s when it becomes an issue.”

Lawmakers say they may pass a law during next year’s session to allow shipping medicine in from outside markers.

In South Carolina, 516,000 people are living with cancer, 584,000 have diabetes and 190,000 have heart disease.