Man’s body found bound in cellar

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a male found in the cellar of a Jackson, SC home.

Sunday, November 14th, shortly after 5 o’clock p.m., Jackson Police Department responded to a home in the 100 block of 3rd. Street for a well-being check.

Upon officer’s arrival, a foul odor was coming from the residence and the body of a man was discovered in the home basement.

The victim’s body was decomposing and his hands and feet were bound.

An autopsy will be done in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

The victim’s name will be released upon positive identification and notification to next of kin.

The Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.