Mandated hep C treatment for SC inmates gets initial consent

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a proposed settlement mandating testing and treatment for hepatitis C of all inmates in South Carolina correction facilities.

Several inmates filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the Department of Corrections over a lack of treatment for hepatitis C.

A proposed class-action settlement was submitted after the lawsuit was filed.

A judge gave preliminary approval to the proposed settlement Tuesday.

It will cost between $4,000 and $15,000 to identify inmates with hepatitis C and treat them.

Testing for all inmates is on schedule to be completed by June.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that is spread through exposure to blood or blood products.