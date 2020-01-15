Mandated hep C treatment for SC inmates gets initial consent

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a proposed settlement mandating testing and treatment for hepatitis C of all inmates in South Carolina correction facilities.
Several inmates filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the Department of Corrections over a lack of treatment for hepatitis C.
A proposed class-action settlement was submitted after the lawsuit was filed.
A judge gave preliminary approval to the proposed settlement Tuesday.
It will cost between $4,000 and $15,000 to identify inmates with hepatitis C and treat them.
Testing for all inmates is on schedule to be completed by June.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection that is spread through exposure to blood or blood products.