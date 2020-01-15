Mandated hep C treatment for SC inmates gets initial consent

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:
jail-cell-prison-bars-generic-big_1523549371332-846624087.jpg

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a proposed settlement mandating testing and treatment for hepatitis C of all inmates in South Carolina correction facilities.

Several inmates filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the Department of Corrections over a lack of treatment for hepatitis C.

A proposed class-action settlement was submitted after the lawsuit was filed.

A judge gave preliminary approval to the proposed settlement Tuesday.

It will cost between $4,000 and $15,000 to identify inmates with hepatitis C and treat them.

Testing for all inmates is on schedule to be completed by June. 

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that is spread through exposure to blood or blood products. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories