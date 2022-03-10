CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities are investigating after reports of a man wearing body armor wandering around Charleston Executive Airport on Wednesday.

According to CPD, officers responded to the airport on Johns Island around noon to reports of a possibly-armed man “acting strangely.”

It was later determined that the man suffers from mental health issues.

Authorities said the individual left the airport in a vehicle, where police stopped and detained him on Fort Trenholm Rd. After searching the vehicle, police found an unloaded handgun and three magazines, two of which were loaded.

CPD said that the man will be charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun. Other charges may be forthcoming.