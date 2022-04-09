OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with attempted murder for shooting someone in the head Friday evening in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Horseshoe Lane near Little River Lane. Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office has identified 47-year-old Nathan Fred McCall as the shooter.

Deputies said the SWAT team was activated after failed attempts of contacting McCall. The SWAT team entered the suspect’s residence but he was not inside.

Anyone with information on McCall or his whereabouts is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111.

Anyone that would like to leave an anonymous tip can go online to Crimestoppers at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 app.