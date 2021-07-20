Man sues police for defamation after charges dropped

A Rock Hill police officer stands in riot gear in front of protesters Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in downtown Rock Hill, S.C. Demonstrators converged outside a South Carolina police station for a second day Thursday, protesting the arrest of two men by officers in Rock Hill who were recorded on a Facebook video wrestling and throwing punches with the two. (Tracy Kimball/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man whose charges were dropped after police body camera footage showed he did not fight an officer who attacked him, is suing the city of Rock Hill and U.S Rep. Ralph Norman for defamation.

Travis Price’s lawyer said he works second shift at a chemical plant and has no criminal record so the untrue items in the police news release issued after leaders had seen the body camera, were especially damaging.

The lawsuit says Norman repeated those false police statements in a Facebook post, slandering Price more. Spokespeople for the city and Norman declined to talk about the lawsuit.