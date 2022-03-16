OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot to death on a boat Tuesday afternoon on Lake Keowee.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the shooting occurred on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 shortly after 2 p.m.

Oconee County Sheriff deputies said the shooting involved people on a boat and a jet ski.

“That’s very surprising, especially the area it was in. Not too familiar with that area but I’m surprised to hear there was a shooting out here at all, said Brandon Thomas, who lives nearby. “That’s crazy. Definitely unexpected out here for sure.”

The coroner’s office said a 29-year-old man from Walhalla was shot on a pontoon boat.

“Certainly, have never seen anything like that or heard anything that like that,” Thomas said.

The coroner’s office said the man died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His identity has not been released.

As for Thomas who lives not far from the area said this ordeal was somewhat scary.

“Yeah, for sure if it was on the water yeah. It’s not something you would want to experience,” Thomas said.

The sheriff’s office has identified everyone involved in the incident and they are cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.