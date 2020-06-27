Man shot in back of head by South Carolina cop sues department

Marc Brown, who is representing Sir Brandon Legette in a lawsuit against the Columbia Police Department, talks to reporters Friday, June 25, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Legette filed a complaint in federal court alleging the officer, Sean Rollins, used unjustified force when he shot Legette near a grocery store parking lot during the early hours of Aug. 24. (AP Photo / Michelle Liu)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Black man shot in the back of the head by a South Carolina police officer last August is now suing the police department and the officer.

Attorneys for Sir Brandon Legette filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday morning. They allege Columbia police officer Sean Rollins used unjustified force when he hit Legette twice and shot him once during a traffic stop on August 24.

Authorities previously said Legette had accelerated his car and dragged the officer along a parking lot. Police had said Rollins shot Legette while attempting to get him to stop the car.

Legette survived the shooting and disputes the police account.

A state solicitor declined to prosecute the officer in November.