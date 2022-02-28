SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot Sunday night by Spartanburg County deputies.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Spring Valley Lane for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they encountered a man with a gun.

Several deputies fired and struck the man, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.