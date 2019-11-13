Man sentenced to federal prison for distribution of oxycodone resulting in death of UofSC student

FILE – This Monday, June 17, 2019, file photo, shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Two Ohio counties are asking a judge to find that drugmakers and distributors were not allowed to ship suspicious orders of controlled substances to pharmacies. If a judge sides with the request from Cuyahoga and Summit counties, it would clear the way for the governments to assert that drug companies ignored the regulations as a nationwide opioid crisis continued to grow. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – A South Carolina man was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of oxycodone resulting in the death of a University of South Carolina student.

Anthony James “AJ” Edward Hunt, 24, was sentenced to 293 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

According to evidence presented in court, Hunt sold “R.B.”, a former UofSC student, alprazolam tablets on January 24 and 26, 2016, after R.B. told him she wanted to take her own life. The alprazolam tablets failed to cause R.B. to die. Hunt then told her that she could take her life by taking oxycodone.

Hunt gave R.B. detailed instructions on how to take the oxycodone pills, and on January 27, 2016, he sold her ten 30 milligram tablets. The next day, R.B. was found dead in her apartment.

Officials determined her cause of death was oxycodone overdose. After his arrest, Hunt admitted he sold her the pills knowing she intended to take her own life.

“The job of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is to keep South Carolinians safe. That means safe from gun violence, safe from public corruption and fraud, and safe from an opioid epidemic that transcends every demographic. AJ Hunt’s distribution of oxycodone destroyed two young lives and shattered two families, and we will continue to bring justice to those, like Hunt, whose distribution of illegal drugs results in the death of another individual. It is my hope that this tragic case will also help us raise awareness among students, parents, and schools about the devastating effects the misuse and abuse of opioids can have on our college campuses.” U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon

After Hunt completes his sentence, he will be under three years of court ordered supervision.