DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty, but mentally ill, to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder, according to 4th Circuit Court Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond.

Donovan Lewis’ charges are in connection to the 2016 death of his stepmother, 52-year-old Eva Lewis, and the severe beating of his father, who Redmond said is still being impacted by his injures.

Lewis received 20 years for each crime. The sentences will run concurrently.

Lewis was found competent to stand trial last year. He was initially found incompetent to stand trial.

In July 2020, he escaped from a facility in the Upstate and was able to avoid law enforcement for a few days.