WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – A 22-year-old man will spend the next three decades in prison for a double-murder in Colleton County.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Jonathan Moore, of Walterboro, pleaded guilty Monday in the deaths of 28-year-old Alexander Blakeney and 23-year-old Brandon Ferguson.

Family members reported the two men missing in January 2018.

A few weeks later in a wooded area outside of Walterboro, deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office found their bodies in a partially burned car Ferguson had rented.

Officials say the discovery was made thanks to a witness who reported seeing Moore sitting on a body.

Moore, who was 18 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.