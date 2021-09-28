Man killed when lawn mover overturns, trapping him in creek

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say an 88-year-old man has died after the lawn mower he was driving overturned and trapped him under water in a creek.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says that Daniel Lee Shaw was mowing his property in Gaffney on Monday when the mower overturned on an embankment and tumbled into a creek.

The coroner says the lawn mower lander on top of Shaw in the creek and it appears he couldn’t escape.

An autopsy has been ordered an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Investigators say family members found Shaw after he didn’t return home.