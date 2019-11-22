Man killed cutting down tree on South Carolina property

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 62-year-old man has died after a tree he was cutting on his property in South Carolina fell on him.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said someone called 911 around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday after finding Timothy Andrew Butts under the tree on his land in Westminster.

Addis says Butts was declared dead at the scene from multiple injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Addis said in a statement Butts was cutting down an oak tree that was about 16 inches in diameter.