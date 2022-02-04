Man killed after setting house on fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Tuesday after setting a house on fire in Florence County, according to Florence County Fire/Rescue Coordinator Sam Brockington.

Officials were called at about 9 p.m. to Lynches River Road in the Timmonsville area after hearing a barricaded person may have been threatening to set a fire inside, Brockington said. The man did set the home on fire and was eventually pulled out in critical condition.

He was taken to a hospital where he eventually died, Brockington said. The name of the person killed has not been released.

News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information. Sardis-Timmonsville fire officials also responded.