Man killed after chase and wreck with SC small town officer

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a man has been shot and killed after he was chased by a police officer in a small South Carolina town.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office says 46-year-old Robert Langley died at the hospital early Sunday and an autopsy will be performed later this week.

Investigators say a Hemingway police officer chased Langley into Georgetown County, where he wrecked and was shot.

State Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating and didn’t release any details on why the officer wanted to stop Langley, what led to the shooting nor who fired shots during the incident.