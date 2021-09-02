Man hit cop with his vehicle while trying to flee from officers, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man after they say he hit an officer while trying to flee from what appeared to be a drug transaction.

On Friday, officers attempted to stop Nikholas Gowdy in the area of Dunbarton Drive after they say they saw him make a drug transaction.

Officers turned on their blue lights and approached Gowdy’s vehicle while clearly identifying themselves as police. Gowdy reportedly fled from officers, striking one as well as their vehicle with his own vehicle, according to police.

While fleeing, officers saw Gowdy throw a baggy of suspected heroin from the window of his vehicle while continuing to drive away, according to authorities.

Gowdy led police on a short chase when he struck a vehicle on Dunbarton Drive and Hoffmeyer Road before fleeing his vehicle on foot.

Officers were able to detain Gowdy a short distance from the scene of the crash. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officers were able to recover approximately 25.7 grams of suspected heroin, 6 dosage units of suspected oxycodone, a 20 gauge shotgun and a pill press used for the production of counterfeit pills during this investigation.

Gowdy was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, trafficking heroin more than 14g less than 28g, possession of controlled substance, assault on police officer and possession of a pill press.

Gowdy remains in Florence County Detention Center without bond.