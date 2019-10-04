Man gets death penalty for killing 2 in SC bank robbery

FLORENCE , S.C. (AP) – On Thursday, Oct. 3, a federal jury sentenced Brandon Council to death for killing two employees during a 2017 bank robbery in South Carolina.

The jury deliberated about six hours over two days before deciding Thursday on the death penalty instead of sentencing Council to life in prison.

Prosecutors said that Council deserved to die because he chose to kill everyone in the bank while seeking easy money.

The same jurors that sentenced Council Thursday found him guilty last month of armed bank robbery resulting in death, among other charges for killing the manager and a teller at CresCom Bank in Conway back in August 2017.

Defense Lawyers said Council was remorseful, cooperated with investigators and would die behind bars whether the government killed him or not.

Authorities say that Council took $15,000 in the robbery.