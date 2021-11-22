Man gets 8 years for DUI crash that ended deputy’s career

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been ordered to spend eight years in prison for a drunken driving crash that injured a Lexington County deputy on his way to work so badly he can never work as an officer again.

Prosecutors say Michael Jordan Nichols, 38, was speeding and driving in the wrong lane of state Highway 6 when his SUV hit the marked sheriff’s office SUV head-on in June 2019.

Investigators say it took emergency workers at least 20 minutes to cut the injured deputy from his vehicle after the crash.

Prosecutors say Nichols had a blood alcohol level of 0.19%, which is more than twice the legal limit.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, due to his injuries, the deputy was unable to the continue his career as a law enforcement officer.

WSAV contributed to this article.