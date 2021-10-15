Man found not guilty in 2017 death of 88-year-old SC woman

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was found not guilty Thursday in the 2017 death of an 88-year-old Timmonsville woman, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Javarius Smith was one of six people charged in the incident. Investigators said 88-year-old Katherine Wilson was shot when two men tried to steal her car in Timmonsville in 2017. Wilson later died.

Clements said two of the people charged in Wilson’s death were witnesses for the prosecution.

Police said Wilson was stopped at a stop sign on Kershaw and Byrd streets in Timmonsville around 6 p.m. Aug. 28, 2017 when two men got out of a white car and went up to Wilson’s vehicle and shot into her car when she would not open the window. Two other men stayed inside the car during the incident.

In addition to Smith, Diante Rogers, Juwan Smith, Alfred Lamar and a 16-year-old, were charged with murder. Kevin Kvon Commander was arrested for accessory before the fact and criminal conspiracy.

Rogers was sentenced to life in prison. Juwan Smith, Lamar, and Robert Askins still need to be tried in the case, according to Clements.