Man found dead of a gunshot wound inside car in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Spartanburg County found a man dead in a car in a case that’s being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger tells WYFF-TV that the body was found Thursday.

Clevenger identified the victim as 41-year-old Travis Antonio Draper of Pacolet.

Roebuck Fire Chief Brian Harvey says crews were called to the scene of a crash on Southport Road and found the man with a gunshot wound.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said authorities are investigating the case as a possible road rage incident.