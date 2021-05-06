Man found dead after house catches fire in Gaffney

by: AP News

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they found a Gaffney man dead near his motorized scooter after a fire at his home.

WYFF-TV reports that a neighbor spotted the blaze early Wednesday morning in Gaffney.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says 60-year-old Nathan Eric Littlejohn was found on the floor near the front door next to a motorized scooter that he used for mobility.

He was pulled onto the front porch and pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping to investigate the cause.

