SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a lake in South Carolina by a boater who helped rescue him from the water.

Nathan Morgan and a woman were in distress Tuesday in Lake Keowee.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a couple on a pontoon boat drove over to help the pair get out of the lake.

The couple says Morgan became agitated once he got on board and started assaulting them.

The woman who was with him pushed him back into the water to try to diffuse the situation.

The couple helped him aboard again, and the man shot him in fear for his and his wife’s lives.