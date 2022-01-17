Man facing murder charge in shooting of SC high school athlete

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Pinecrest Apartments in North Charleston.

Officers responded to the apartment complex on December 28th for a gunshot victim. That person, 18-year-old Terrell Backman-Carter, died at the scene.

Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old James Ryan Felder – he was arrested by NCPD’s Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the US Marshals Task Force on Thursday.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by a person unlawful.