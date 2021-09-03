Man faces murder charge after two shooting incidents

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged with murder after two shooting incidents on Aug. 23.

The sheriff’s office said they obtained arrest warrants charging a Swansea man for murder for a shooting on Hobson Street near Westminster and arrest warrants with charges of attempted murder and first degree burglary in relation to a shooting incident on Mormon Church Road near Seneca.

Deputies said Phillip Ronald Miller, 34, of Swansea, was charged with murder, attempted murder and first degree burglary.

Both shootings occurred on Aug. 23. The murder charge related to the Hobson Street shooting was reported that day at 6:22 p.m.

According to the arrest warrant, Miller is accused of shooting the victim, Michael Rodney Johnson, in the head and arm.

In relation to the incident on Mormon Church Road that was reported that day at 4:53 p.m., Miller is charged with breaking into a residence without consent and with the intent to commit a crime

Deputies said Miller is charged with entering the residence with the alleged shooter, 39-year-old Darrell Earl Maxwell, Jr. of Seneca, and assisting him with leaving the scene of the crime.

WSPA News previously reported Maxwell, Jr. was arrested on August 24th in regards to the Mormon Church Road incident on charges of attempted murder, first degree burglary, petit larceny and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Miller is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention on charged obtained by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.