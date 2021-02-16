Man drowns after jumping off bridge to avoid oncoming train

by: AP News

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man walking on a train bridge over a South Carolina lake drowned after he had to jump into the water to avoid an oncoming locomotive.

Investigators said the body of Joshua Savage was pulled from Lake Hartwell just west of Clemson on Saturday, a day after witnesses heard him yelling for help in the lake.

Authorities say they reviewed video from the train that showed Savage walking on the train tracks over the lake Friday morning when the oncoming train forced him to jump.

