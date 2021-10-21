Man, dog dead in fire after barricade situation during eviction call

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and dog died in a fire Wednesday morning after Horry County deputies said he barricaded himself in the home during an eviction call.

Crews were called at about 7:48 a.m. to the 2400 block of Water Tower Road near Highway 90, HCFR said. The call is still active at this time community members are asked to avoid the area.

Four deputies went to the home to serve an eviction and the man barricaded himself inside, according to Horry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tom Fox.

Deputies noticed smoke and the home was quickly engulfed in flames, according to authorities.

The victim’s ID is not known at this time, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is handling the arson investigation for property damage.

News13’s Manny Martinez was on scene and said smoke from the fire was visible for miles.