Man dies in shooting at South Carolina tattoo shop

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 25-year-old man was shot to death outside a South Carolina tattoo parlor.

Spartanburg County deputies say the gunman is talking to investigators after the Monday afternoon shooting in Spartanburg.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Christopher Devon Fowler died at the hospital shortly after the shooting at Inkredible Tattoos.

Investigators didn’t release the gunman’s name or say what led to the shooting.

Witnesses at the strip mall where the tattoo shop is located told WSPA-TV they saw two men arguing and then fighting before hearing several gunshots.