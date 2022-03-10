GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a shooting Wednesday evening in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded a little before 8:00 p.m. to the 500 block of Emily Lane after receiving a 911 call regarding gunshots.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man laying in the carport with at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect information at this time but the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.