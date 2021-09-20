Man dies after shooting in Anderson Co., homicide investigation underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died after a shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded at 3:45 a.m. to the 1000 block West Market Street in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

Deputies said the victim died as a result from the shooting.

The Anderson County Office of the Corner identified the victim as 24-year-old Shyquan Kendrell Kinard, of Anderson.

The death has been ruled as a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

This shooting in under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.