Man dies after returning to flaming trailer for pants

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — An official says a man who escaped a trailer fire in South Carolina died when he went back into the mobile home to get his pants.

Related Content Bicyclist dead after struck by two vehicles in Hinesville

Kershaw County Coroner David West said in a statement that fire personnel responding to a call about the blaze early Sunday morning found Henry Hill Jr. on the floor of the trailer in Ridgeway.

West says the 68-year-old Hill had smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body from the heat.

Two other people who lived in the home had escaped the fire.