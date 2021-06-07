Man charged with murder in Spartanburg shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, James Byrd, 21, of Spartanburg, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The arrest warrants said Byrd shot Kush Jitendra Patel, 22, with a firearm.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Swain Ave in Spartanburg during the early morning hours.

The Spartanburg County Coroner said Patel died at the hospital.

Bond for the weapons charge was set at $3,500 on Sunday. Bond for the murder offense was deferred to the circuit court.

This is an active investigation.