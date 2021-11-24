Man charged with murder in deadly restaurant shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Moncks Corner said they’ve arrested a man for this role in a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department arrested 35-year-old Askari Rashad Dash on a charge of murder for shooting a man at the Atlantic Restaurant and Lounge on North US Highway 52.

Police said Dash is currently being treated for injuries he sustained during the incident and will be taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center once he has been released from the hospital.

The victim was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Dewayne White.

Officials said they are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence in the case. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.