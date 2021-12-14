Man charged with murder following shooting at S.C. sports bar

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced the arrest of a 34-year-old man for a deadly shooting that happened at a West Ashley sports bar overnight.

According to the Charleston Police Department, dispatch had received multiple calls about a disturbance at Players Place Billiards off Ashley River Road, which they said resulted in a shooting just after 2:00 a.m.

Three people were injured during the incident, one of which was taken to a local hospital where they died from injuries received during the shooting.

The other two individuals were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. “Of the other two individuals transported to the hospital, one incurred a minor injury in taking cover when gunfire rang out, and the other is reportedly the suspect who sustained injury from being apprehended by a police K9 while fleeing the scene,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department.

Quantas Mortee Green (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

Police originally said five people were injured in the shooting but revised the number during their investigation.

Authorities later said Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

They said he was arrested not far from where the shooting took place with help from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.