Man charged with murder after body found in woods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is facing a murder charge after a body was found in the woods behind a home near Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Russell Wydell Gilliam Jr. of Piedmont was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the body as that of 28-year-old Octravious Lamar Jones of Piedmont.

The Greenville News reports that his body was found in the woods on Saturday.

Investigators say that on April 17, Gilliam stabbed the victim multiple times following an argument on April 17.