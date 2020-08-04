Man charged with impaired boating in crash that killed 2

POMARIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a man has been charged with boating while intoxicated and not using his running lights after a crash on a South Carolina river killed two people.

Authorities say 26-year-old Dylan Steele was piloting one of three boats heading back to a landing in Newberry County when the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the Broad River near Heller’s Creek Landing.

Investigators say Steele’s boat hit another vessel.

One victim was found shortly after the wreck, but could not be resuscitated, while the other body was found later in the water.

Authorities identified the victims as 27-year-old Jamie Lindler of Chapin and 28-year-old Andrew Bunnell of Irmo.