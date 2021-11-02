Man charged in deadly shooting outside SC nightclub

Keoki Kenta Harris has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Greenville on Monday morning. (Greenville Police)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Greenville nightclub Monday.

The incident happened outside Club Reign on S. Pleasantburg Dr. at about 2 a.m. The coroner’s office identified the victim killed as Torri Adaryl Pone, 27, of Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department has charged Keoki Kenta Harris with Murder and Attempted Murder. Harris is also charged with several weapons-related charges, including Discharging Firearm into Vehicle While Occupied, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony and Possession of Weapon During Violent Crime.

He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.