TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA)-A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call around 4 p.m. regarding a shooting at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, a passenger was found in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby location, according to the coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as Betty Diane Amick, of Travelers Rest.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Deputies and Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the shooting that took place on Saturday.

Deputies said 26-year-old Jonathan Brock Luben shot into an occupied vehicle, striking the female victim, which caused her death.

Luben has been charged with:

murder

attempted murder

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

assault/battery

Luben was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.