Man charged after 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Monday after a 7-year-old was mauled to death by dogs in Marion County earlier this month, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and penalty for owner of dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shamar Jackson was killed after he was attacked by dogs June 13. Shamar, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked by dogs. The other boys were able to escape.

A funeral for Jackson was held Thursday in Latta.

“It hurts, trust me,” Carnell Jackson said. “I did not know that when I went to work that day, I would come home and my son would be gone.”

No bond for Cardenas is listed in online jail records.