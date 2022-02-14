Man breaks into building; steals police equipment

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — A man is facing charges of second-degree burglary and possession of body armor by a violent offenders following an incident in Allendale.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Joseph Tommy Loadholt, 54, on Friday, February 11.

The charges stem from an incident on or about February 5 when, according to an arrest warrant, Loadholt entered a building at night with the intent of committing a crime. The warrant also stated that he took several items of police equipment including, body armor, badge, and other items attached to the vest.

He admitted to being under the influence of illegal narcotics during the burglary, it added.

The Allendale Police Department requested the SLED investigation.

Thomas was both booked into the Allendale County Detention Center.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.